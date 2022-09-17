Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is promising to be the biggest COD release in years, with plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. The game will include new refinements to the series’ gameplay formula, subtle changes to how combat and tactical maneuvers are done, new avenues to explore on the maps, and even a new Warzone system, among others. But while Activision and Infinity Ward may giveth, they also taketh away, and some popular mechanics might not make the cut in this latest blockbuster shooter. Can You Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2? Or was this another feature that was cut? Read on to find out!

Can You Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

Unfortunately, the Slide Cancel mechanic, as it has become known among fans, was removed in Modern Warfare 2. The technique became popular with the first iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone, as a mechanic with which you could easily outmaneuver opponents with the increased speed it provided for players. It’s likely due in no small part to how this bypassed limitations put in by the developers, so the removal of the slide cancel shouldn’t be shocking, but it will likely not please some fans. But now, instead of being able to perform the exploit for additional speed and movement, the slide will simply finish its animation, and you can’t stop it early.

What is the Slide Cancel?

The Slide Cancel in Call of Duty was originally executed by performing a Tactical Sprint, then going into a Slide, but then immediately pressing the ‘Crouch’ button (‘Circle’ or ‘B’) after which you could continue the sprint. This essentially provided a loop of the Tactical Sprint, bypassing its normal limitations. Not only did it make simple traversal faster, but its erratic movement patterns made its users a tricky target to hit, and those who used it best could effectively outplay their opponents with ease.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 16th, 2022