Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s improved Gunsmith mechanic allows players to customize their weapons to a whole new degree, thus making sure that no matter your preferences, you will be able to use all of them to a certain degree. With that said, among the many attachments available in MW 2, the VX Pineapple Vert Grip can be considered as one of the best of its class, as it allows you to massively increase recoil control with almost no noticeable drawback. But how can you unlock the underbarrel in the game? Now, to answer that and more here’s how to get the VX Pineapple Vert Grip underbarrel in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Get the VX Pineapple Vert Grip in Modern Warfare 2

You can get the VX Pineapple Vert Grip attachment in Modern Warfare 2 by unlocking and then leveling up the 556 Icarus to level 15. With that said, you will be able to unlock the 556 Icarus by raising your M4 Assault Rifle all the way to level 18. You can level up your weapons quickly on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by getting kills/assists in any multiplayer mode. To make the task of unlocking the weapon a bit easier, don’t forget to check out the best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

To recap, here’s how to unlock the attachment on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

Raise your M4 Assault rifle to level 18 to unlock the 556 Icarus Light Machine Gun.

Raise the 556 Icarus to level 15 to unlock the underbarrel.

Now that you know how to unlock the underbarrel on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, don’t forget to also check out how to unlock both the Captain Price Operator and the Lachmann-556, as well as what are the best Controller Settings in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.