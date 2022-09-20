The Best Modern Warfare 2 Controller Settings | Sensitivity, Deadzones, Button Layout, and More

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just a short time away, players have already gotten to experience the game first-hand on PlayStation, with Xbox and PC not far behind in the new beta. Players are already trying to find the best settings for the optimal gameplay experience while owning the competition in either first- or third-person mode. That is why today we are going to show you the best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings including sensitivity, deadzones, button layouts, and more.

Best Controller Settings For Modern Warfare 2

The best Modern Warfare 2 controller settings ultimately come down to personal preference. However, these are the settings that many use to make their gameplay go from good to great:

ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.9

Vertical stick sensitivity: 6

Aim response curve: Dynamic

Custom sensitivity per zoom: Off

Controller vibration: Off

Weapon fire threshold: Off

Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: On if you play with a claw grip

Vertical aim (on foot): Standard

Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Advance Controller Settings

When you have mastered the basics of Modern Warfare 2, it is time to turn your attention to the advanced controller settings. If you were already going HAM in the beta, this will put you in a league of your own. We recommend the following settings for fine-tuning your gameplay:

ADS sensitivity transition timing: Instant

ADS sensitivity multiplier: 1.00

Stick layout preset: Default

Controller orientation: Uo

ADS stick swap: Off

L2 button deadzone: 0

R2 button deadzone: 0

Left stick min. input deadzone: 0

Right stick min. input deadzone: 0

Left stick max input deadzone: 100

Right stick max input deadzone: 100

If you find your aim drifting at all, adjust the minimum deadzone until it stops.

Best Aim Assist Settings

Controller players come standard equipped with aim assist (to the dread of PC Mouse and Keyboard players). With it, players will need to put together the best settings to help them beat other players in those intimiate gunfights. Here are the best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2:

Default: Aiming will slow down near a target.

Precision: Stronger aim slowdown when close to a player. Recommended for accurate players.

Focusing: Strong slowdown that activates when missing a target. Ideal for Call of Duty newcomers.

Legacy (Black Ops): Alternate aiming slowdown near the target. If you’ve played more Black Ops Cold War than Vanguard and Modern Warfare, this will feel very familiar.

Make sure to tweak your settings through private matches so you don’t destroy your K/D ratio before the game is even out.

Here is how to unlock new attachments in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.