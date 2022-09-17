Even though we are currently in the middle of a PlayStation-first beta period, there are already crossplay options set. As we approach the second week of the beta and then a month later, the full game, we’ll be matchmaking alongside and against Xbox and PC players. Some people may not want that, so here’s how to disable crossplay in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

How to Disable Crossplay in Modern Warfare 2

First off, it’s important to note that if you do decide to disable this feature, you can no longer pair up with friends who are on other consoles. Your matchmaking times will also vary. Even though this game will have a healthy player base, you’re cutting off access to two other platforms.

So, to do this, you have to not be currently matchmaking. Just be in a multiplayer lobby or even right after you get through the login phase. Press the start/pause/options button that’s listed on the top right of the screen.

Here, you’ll bring up a menu that shows options like Home, Social, and Progression. Switch tabs until you get to the Settings section. Then, head over to the Account & Network selection. Right at the top of the menu, you can select to enable or disable crossplay and crossplay communication. These options are both set to ON by default.

The only reason you would even consider turning off the crossplay option is if you’re a console player and want to avoid PC players. Even with the implementation of the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system, there are still some players who slip through the cracks and can ruin the experience of others. There are also console players who don’t want to deal with the mouse and keyboard players most likely on PC who can aim faster.

Modern Warfare 2 has very fast TTK (time(s) to kill), so people who land the first shot are more likely to win a gunfight. Even if it is technically fair because of the implementation of skill-based matchmaking, there will always be the argument that PC or M&K players have an inherent advantage when it comes to flicking and pulling off 180s in a pinch.

Unfortunately, there does not seem to be an option to alter what kind of matchmaking you have. Some games like MultiVersus have crossplay options so that console players can opt-in for it, but match up with people on other consoles, like Xbox to PlayStation, and vice versa.

The crossplay communication, finally, is something that really won’t affect you too much. If you party up with people via a third-party app like Discord, you may want to just get used to muting a lot of people.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.