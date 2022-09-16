Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Guide: How to Invite and Play With Friends

What is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 if you can’t play with your friends? Core since the beginning, multiplayer with your friends is the best way to enjoy Modern Warfare 2. With that said, here is how to invite and play with your friends in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Invite Friends in Modern Warfare 2

If you are on the platform that has your friends list with all of your friends on the same platform, then you can simply invite them to your party. In Modern Warfare 2, you can have up to five game channels with each holding up to 32 players.

To invite your friends to your party, simply press R3, or the R3 equivalent on your platform, or press the menu button and click Social. Both of these methods will take you to the Social Hub. From here, click on your party, press invite player, and select your friends.

With that done, your friends will receive an invitation to your party and you can start playing together.

How to Add Friends in Modern Warfare 2

If you are looking to add new friends or friends on different platforms, go to the Social Hub. Tab over to the Friends section and click on Add Friends. From here, you can add friends by entering their Activision ID if they know it.

To find your Activision ID, go to Settings. Click Account & Network and then Activision Account. You will see your gamertag with a hashtag (#) and seven digits after it.

With Activision ID in hand, you can either send yours or your friend send theirs to add each other as friends.

You can also add people that you most recently played with by going to the Recent section of the Social Hub.

And that is how you add friends and play multiplayer in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. If you are looking for more Modern Warfare 2 guides, be sure to visit our Modern Warfare 2 page. There, you can find ways to fix connection issues, how to play the third-person mode, and much more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.