How to Play Third Person Mode in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in beta and you can play it right now. But, can you play the returning third-person mode? Here is everything we know about playing Modern Warfare 2 in third-person mode.

Third Person Mode in Modern Warfare 2

We know that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a third-person mode, but can I play in that mode now? Currently, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta does not have third-person mode. That is because the third-person mode will only be playable in dedicated playlists.

The first week of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta only has traditional, first-person mode Team Deathmatch, Domination, Prison Rescue, and Knock Out. Though we know there will be a 32v32 Ground War game mode, Spec Ops, Raids, and third-person playlists for most of these game modes, they aren’t in Modern Warfare 2 yet.

Though we don’t know for sure, we can imagine seeing third-person game modes for Team Deathmatch, Domination, Prison Rescue, Knock Out, and other classic Call of Duty game modes.

So, whether you prefer third-person shooters or like to change it up a bit, having dedicated third-person game modes is a great thing. This way, the competitive meta isn’t messed with and players can enjoy the first-person and third-person modes knowing everyone is on the same level.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.