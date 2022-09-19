How to Shoulder Swap in Third Person in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is busy gaining the attention of players around the world once again and people are excited as always to dive into the experience. There are many reasons why people are playing through this particular title of the franchise, there are certainly a lot of excellent maps on offer and a beautiful game feel and flow linked in with the game. Of course, the range of modes is another reason and one such mode is the third-person mode that lets players play a certain multiplayer playlist with the camera view. This guide article will take you over how to camera shoulder swap in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Changing Third Person Shoulder View

In order to change the camera position over your character’s shoulder, you will have to press the left stick (L3) on PlayStation/Xbox controllers. You will be defaulted to starting with the camera over your right shoulder and while you are moving around there is a chance that you accidentally press the shoulder swap button for whatever reason which can be quite daunting if you don’t know how to switch the camera back to the original area.

Of course, some people prefer having the camera over the left shoulder so the camera shoulder swap option makes sure there is a correct option for everyone who is wanting to enjoy the third-person mode in the experience. While you’re earning those killstreaks you will likely want to be playing through the game with a camera view that works the best for you in the third-person view. Time to dive back into that third-person playlist and know exactly how to swap the camera to the view you want at that time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on October 28 for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.