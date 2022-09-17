Killstreaks vs Scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 2 Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest installment to the Call of Duty franchise. With every new game, there comes massive changes to the way the game is played. Because of that, many players can be confused by the new systems in place. In old Call of Duty games, killstreaks were the name of the game. When going on a streak without dying, players could call in killstreak weaponry from UAV signaling to ballistic missiles to nuclear bombs. The next iteration of Call of Duty, Modern Warfare 2, is no different. Here are killstreaks versus scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 2 explained in detail for you.

Killstreaks VS Scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 2

Killstreaks are fairly straightforward. All you have to do is rack up enough kills without dying to get the weaponry you chose in the Killstreaks menu in Modern Warfare 2. Go into your menu, choose which ones you want, then head into a game and kill enough players to get the streaks you chose.

How Do Scorestreaks Work in Modern Warfare 2?

In Modern Warfare 2, scorestreaks work just like they did in the previous Call of Duty games. That is by getting enough points through kills, assists, and other acts, you can rack up enough points to score your streak weapon and use it against other players.

How Do You Change Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks?

To change your streaks in Modern Warfare 2, press the R2 stick in on a PlayStation controller to change between killstreaks and scorestreaks.

Streaks in #MWII Press R2 (on PS controller) and make it scorestreaks. pic.twitter.com/2nQlgyzk1b — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) September 15, 2022

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.