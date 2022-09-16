How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Beta Connection Issues | All Common Errors and Solutions

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is now live! If you are having trouble connecting to the beta, you’ve come to the right place. Here is how to fix connection issues in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix Connection Issues for Modern Warfare 2

If you are just logging into the beta and are experiencing troubles, the first thing you want to do is look to see if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down. We have an entire guide on just that for you to reference, so make sure that the servers are up and the connection issues are on your end.

With that out of the way, the first connection issues fix you need to try is closing the Modern Warfare 2 beta and relaunching it. On whatever platform you are using, close the game and relaunch it. This will help refresh any updates your game needs to run smoothly.

If you are still experiencing issues, try restarting your platform. Whether you are on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, simply restart your console and launch Modern Warfare 2 again. A clean reboot generally helps with connection errors.

After you’ve tried these fixes, next, you’ll want to look at your wifi. Double-check that it is on and connected to your console. Without a solid connection, you won’t be able to play any Modern Warfare 2 games.

If none of these general fixes help with your connection issues, simply wait an hour and try again. Activision is hard at work to make sure that the Modern Warfare 2 beta runs as smoothly as possible, so just give it time.

While you wait, be sure to check out all of our Modern Warfare 2 content on our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page. For all of the tactical equipment and field upgrades, when the beta opens for you, and much more, visit our site.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.