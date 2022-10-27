When Does Modern Warfare 2 Release? Global Release Schedule Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to be taking over people’s lives again very soon and many people have been wondering when the release times actually are. This is due to the fact that the release times are different compared to what you may be used to. There isn’t just a simultaneous global midnight launch for all platforms because there is more nuance to this Call of Duty launch. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry anymore about that after reading this article which will explain the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 global release schedule. You’ll be taking advantage of the full weapon list for the game in no time once the launch happens.

Global Release Schedule for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

For PC players, there is a simultaneous launch across every region at a specific time of 12am EDT, on 28 October. This means that the game’s multiplayer launches at 5am GMT, 6am CEST, 1pm JST, and so forth. Further, if you are in Pacific time you will have the launch happen at 9pm PDT on the 27 October. A similar nature is found with those in the CDT timezone as the launch will be at 11pm today. More timezone PC releases have been listed below for you to look through.

GMT: 5am — October 28

5am — October 28 CEST: 6am — October 28

6am — October 28 IST: 9:30am — October 28

9:30am — October 28 JST: 1pm — October 28

1pm — October 28 AEDT: 3pm — October 28

3pm — October 28 PDT: 9pm — October 27

Console players on the other hand will instead have a global Midnight launch. This means that whenever your timezone reaches 12am on 28 October, the game will officially be launched at that point. There’s not too long a wait now until you can happily start working your way through everything the game has to offer. However, if you ware wanting to get access for Xbox a little earlier, you can learn how to do the New Zealand Trick and start playing the game this very second.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.