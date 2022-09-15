All Tactical Equipment and Field Upgrades in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here and we have some new tactical equipment and field upgrades to help us in our fight. Since there is a lot to cover, let’s jump right in. Here are all of the new tactical equipment and field upgrades in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Tactical Equipment in Modern Warfare 2

Tactical equipment in Modern Warfare 2 refers to your grenade and handheld options. From the classic flashbang to heartbeat sensors and medical syringes, there are a lot of great tactical equipment options to choose from.

Here are all of the tactical equipment in Modern Warfare 2:

Flash Grenade – Blinds and deafens targets.

– Blinds and deafens targets. Shock Stick – Electrical device that attaches to surfaces and shocks enemies, equipment, and vehicles

– Electrical device that attaches to surfaces and shocks enemies, equipment, and vehicles Decoy Grenade – Counter-intel grenade that causes gunfire and radar movement for enemies.

– Counter-intel grenade that causes gunfire and radar movement for enemies. Stun Grenade – Slows targets movement and aiming.

– Slows targets movement and aiming. Smoke Grenade – Deploys a smoke screen.

– Deploys a smoke screen. Tear Gas – Deploys a cloud of tear gas that slows movement, blurs vision, and causes coughing.

– Deploys a cloud of tear gas that slows movement, blurs vision, and causes coughing. Medical Syringes – Syringe used to reach mac health in two seconds. Weapons can be hip fired while using a syringe

– Syringe used to reach mac health in two seconds. Weapons can be hip fired while using a syringe Snapshot Grenade – Captures enemy locations on your radar in a select location.

– Captures enemy locations on your radar in a select location. Spotter Scope – Spot and mark enemies from a distance.

– Spot and mark enemies from a distance. Heartbeat Sensor – A limited-use tablet that reveals enemy locations in your frontal proximity.

All Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 2

There are many new and returning field upgrades coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you are new to the game or need a refresher, field upgrades are tactical gadgets you equip to your loadout to help you in battle. They all have their own cooldown to them.

Here are all of the field upgrades in Modern Warfare 2:

Deployable Cover – Deployable ballistic cover.

– Deployable ballistic cover. Tactical Insertion – Flare that marks your next respawn location.

– Flare that marks your next respawn location. Trophy System – Defense system that blocks up to three incoming projectiles and nearby equipment.

– Defense system that blocks up to three incoming projectiles and nearby equipment. Dead Silence – Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration.

– Temporarily makes your footsteps silent. Gun, melee, and throwing knife kills refresh duration. Portable Radar – Periodically emits a pulse to detect nearby enemies.

– Periodically emits a pulse to detect nearby enemies. Battle Rage – Stimulant that regenerates your health and gives you an adrenaline rush.

– Stimulant that regenerates your health and gives you an adrenaline rush. Suppression Mine – Trip mine that, when triggered, emits sound that disrupts enemy vision and slows them down.

– Trip mine that, when triggered, emits sound that disrupts enemy vision and slows them down. Loadout Drop – Call in a drop that allows you and each player on your team to change their loadout once.

– Call in a drop that allows you and each player on your team to change their loadout once. Tactical Camera – Deployable remote-controlled camera that marks enemies.

– Deployable remote-controlled camera that marks enemies. Munitions Box – A box of ammo for you and your team to use.

– A box of ammo for you and your team to use. Smoke Airdrop – Drop smoke from drones in a targeted area.

– Drop smoke from drones in a targeted area. Inflatable Decoy – Deployable decoy to trick enemies.

– Deployable decoy to trick enemies. Recon Drone – Manual or automated remote-controlled drone that scans for enemies.

– Manual or automated remote-controlled drone that scans for enemies. DDOS – A small EMP in a select area.

– A small EMP in a select area. Anti-Armor Rounds – Makes your rounds tear through vehicles, equipment, body armor, and penetrable cover.

With Gunsmith 2.0, new Operators, and tons of other new information

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.