The Best Operators in Modern Warfare 2, Ranked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here and we know all of the Operators that are coming to the game. With a stacked list of famous characters, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a lot of great Operators to choose from. Here are the best Operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

All Operators in Modern Warfare 2

There are currently 14 Operators in Modern Warfare 2. These Operators are split into two different teams: Specgru and Kortac. There are some returning fan favorites as well as some main characters new from Modern Warfare 2 story.

Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Operators in Specgru:

König

Gus

Zimo

Kleo

Price

Farah

Ghost

Soap

Specgru I

Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 Operators in Kortac:

Fender

Hutch

Horangi

Nova

Kortac I

Best Operators in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked

Of course, Operators are just skins and have no tactical advantage over each other. It all comes down to taste.

That said, our favorite Operators in Specgru are without a doubt Ghost, Soap, and Price. These are some of the original Modern Warfare faces and hold a special place in our hearts. From there, König and Kleo tie for second place. Farah is third, Zimo fourth, Gus fifth, and, of course, Specgru I is last at sixth.

On the Kotac side, the coolest skins start with Fender. The next best skin is Hutch and then Nova. Fourth is Horangi and Kortac I is last. It is hard to choose who is the best Operator because they all look really cool.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.