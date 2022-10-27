Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Update 1.04 Patch Notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally here and the 1.04 patch notes, otherwise known as the day one patch, is here with it. Though there are many things that stay consistent from the beta, including the full weapon list in the game, there are some tweaks and changes to make Modern Warfare 2 the best that it can currently be. Here is everything included in the day one patch notes 1.04 in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Day One Update 1.04 Patch Notes

First off, the annoying NIAMEY – LEE error code has been fixed, so that should no longer be an issue. Other error codes have been patched as well, but there are bound to be a few lingering around.

Here are all of the changes detailed in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 1.04 patch notes.

Enemy Visibility

Enemies will now have diamond icons other their heads to help differentiate teammates from enemies. Lighting and contrast are also improved for enemy visibility.

We have added diamond icons above the heads of enemies. This should make it easier for players to clearly identify opponents in the game.

Additionally, we’ve continued to tweak lighting and contrast for improved enemy visibility.

Audio

The range of footstep audio is now less, which acts as a slight buff to Dead Silence. Also, the Dead Silence activation sound effect has been drastically decreased. Lastly, teammate’s footsteps are quieter.

We’ve shortened the overall range of footstep audio which will allow enemy players to get closer to targets before they are able to detect footsteps. We have also continued to tweak teammate footstep audio, which will now be quieter following feedback from the Beta.

The in-world activation sound effect volume range for the Dead Silence field upgrade has been drastically decreased.

Third Person

In the third-person multiplayer mode, aiming down sights will stay in third-person for low-zoom optics. First-person will only be used for high-zoom optics, starting with the ACOG and higher. This means that the Cronen Mini Red Dot will stay in the third-person when playing the third-person game mode.

Following feedback from Beta, aiming down sights will now stay in third-person POV for low-zoom optics. Only high-zoom optics (beginning with the ACOG and higher) and special optics such as Hybrids and Thermals will revert to first-person POV. We believe this will enhance the third-person experience while keeping the gameplay balanced. The feedback on this mode has been very positive, and we will continue to explore its use as a modifier.

Weapons

All of the weapons in Modern Warfare 2 will receive specific tuning to make them balanced.

We have continued to tweak weapons across the game following both feedback from Beta players and game data. Players can expect more specifics on weapon tuning as we continue to support post-launch.

UI

Navigating the menus and customizing your loadout with Gunsmith 2.0 should be easier.

We have been working hard on numerous updates to our UI that make accessing and customizing your loadout more seamless. We’ve made improvements to navigation of menus and will continue to optimize our UX.

Movement

Slide cancels, wall hanging, and diving have been refined.

Slide, ledge hang, and dive have been further refined. We’ve also addressed some movement exploits following Beta.

Matchmaking

Lobbies will stay together instead of disbanding immediately after matches.

We have implemented some changes that aim to reduce lobby disbandment between matches. We look forward to testing this at a large scale and getting feedback.

With all of these improvements and changes, Infinity Ward will be monitoring the performance of everything closely. If bugs emerge or tweaks need to be made, patch notes will address those issues in the future.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.