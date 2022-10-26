Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: NIAMEY – LEE Corrupt Data Error and How to Fix

A new update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has given many players the NIAMEY – LEE error code. This error code is claiming that your data is corrupt or didn’t download correctly. To continue, the game asks you to reset your rank and unlocks. This is not necessary with this NIAMEY – LEE error code fix in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Fix the NIAMEY – LEE Error Code in Modern Warfare 2

With the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer just hours away, there are bound to be several bugs and error codes to deal with like the campaign crashing bug, for example. If you choose to reset your rank and unlocks, you’ll lose all of your Modern Warfare 2 progress, which isn’t ideal. If you choose no, you’ll get taken back to the main menu without a fix.

Luckily, Infinity Ward has acknowledged this error code early and has offered a way to fix it. According to their Twitter account, there is a temporary way around the NIAMEY – LEE error code in Modern Warfare 2.

PlayStation players encountering a locked game tile or issue accessing campaign early access should open QUICK SETTINGS (options button) — and then back out. This will trigger a return to the correct menu. This will be addressed in an upcoming update. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 26, 2022

The fix that has worked for a few players is to first select yes on the NIAMEY – LEE error code. From here, press the settings button and navigate to the Quick Settings page. Once there, exit out of the menu. After doing that, you should be able to continue on the correct menu and access your campaign with your progress still intact.

To reiterate the steps, do the following to fix the NIAMEY – LEE error code:

Select “Yes” on the NIAMEY – LEE error code screen.

Press the Settings button.

Navigate to “Quick Settings.”

Exit out of the menu.

By doing that, you should be taken to the right screen and have none of your progress reset. You can get back to the New Zealand trick to play the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer early.

Some players are reporting that this doesn’t work for them. Since Infinity Ward knows about this issue, it should hopefully only be a couple of days until they fix the issue themselves. The best you can do now is wait.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.