How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Crashing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is no stranger to being in a franchise where error codes and crashes can happen on quite a frequent basis. Of course, some errors such as learning how to fix ‘Application has unexpectedly stopped working’ are easier to solve than others. One common trait that every player will likely have is the frustration they get when a crash randomly occurs. This is something that certain players of the campaign for the experience have been encountering. This article will take you through how to fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign from crashing.

How to Stop Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Campaign Crashing

If you are playing the game through battle.net, you could try to scan and repair the game. This can be done by navigating to the main launch area for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and from there press the cogwheel located close to the ‘Play’ button. After that, select ‘scan and repair’ after which the crashing of the campaign should hopefully stop for you. Another way of trying to fix the campaign crashing is to lower the graphic settings in the game.

Instead of trying some of the highest graphic presets, lower them down a bit and it is likely you will experience fewer crashes. Another way to ensure you are not getting the same chance of crashes for the game is by making sure there aren’t any updates required for the game. If you are playing the game on a version that hasn’t got the latest update there is a chance the game is less optimized and up to scratch compared to the new update.

With some luck, developers will be set on fixing the crashes for the campaign as soon as they can. There are a lot of missions in the campaign to complete with the full list offering incredible experiences to be had.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 21st, 2022