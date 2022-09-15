Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is almost here which means it is almost time for us to assassinate unsuspecting players with Dead Silence. As one of the many tactical equipment options, Dead Silence is a returning gadget that players love. Here is how to get Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Get Dead Silence in Modern Warfare 2

Whether you are playing Team Deathmatch or Prisoner Rescue, Dead Silence is great tactical equipment to have. Dead Silence temporarily makes your footsteps silent and refreshes duration when you get a gun, melee, and/or throwing knife kill.

Unlike most of the other tactical equipment, Dead Silence requires you to reach a certain level to unlock. To unlock Dead Silence, you need to reach level 30. To level up in Modern Warfare 2, all you need to do is play games, win games, and get kills.

Dead Silence is an extremely good option for your tactical equipment. Not everybody likes playing this way, but building the perfect assassin in Modern Warfare 2 is a lot of fun. Dead Silence is required if you are the type to sneak behind enemy lines and take out your enemies sneakily.

So, whether you jump into the Modern Warfare 2 beta this weekend because of your pre-order early access on PlayStation or you wait until September 24 to play it on any console regardless of pre-ordering, you can begin making progress towards Dead Silence soon.

If you want more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 information, check out our Modern Warfare 2 page. We have guides on the PlayStation exclusive Operator, all of the new and returning game modes, all of the maps, and so much more. Whatever you’re looking for, you are bound to find it on Attack of the Fanboy.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.