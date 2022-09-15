If you are extremely excited to launch into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as soon as possible, we have good news. You can pre-load the Modern Warfare 2 beta right now. It is a fairly easy process but can be a bit confusing if you don’t know what to look for. Here is how to pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How to Pre-Load Modern Warfare 2

If you want to get right to unlocking all of the tactical equipment and field upgrades or want to make progress getting the best Operator, you can do so now after you pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If you are on PlayStation, you’ve lucked out with the first Modern Warfare 2 beta weekend.

To begin pre-loading the Modern Warfare 2 beta, all you need to do is open the Modern Warfare 2 page by finding it in the store or by searching for it. Once there, if you have early access from pre-ordering the game, you can press the download beta option.

This Modern Warfare 2 beta currently requires 29 GB, so make sure you have the space. Also, servers will go live on September 16, but there will be thousands of players trying to get on and play. Remember to be patient and hop in the queue as early as possible to get in and get playing.

All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates and Times

From September 16 to 17, PlayStation users who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have exclusive early access to the multiplayer. From September 18 to September 20, all PlayStation users will be able to jump into the Modern Warfare beta for free.

On September 22 through 23, all platform users who have pre-ordered the game and have early access will have access to the Modern Warfare 2 beta. Then, on September 24 through September 26, the Modern Warfare 2 beta will be free-to-play for all.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.