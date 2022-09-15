All Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates and Times

It feels like there hasn’t been this much hype and excitement for a Call of Duty title since the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019— and rightfully so. With the upcoming beta for Modern Warfare 2, players do want to know when are the dates and exact times they can finally get in and get a taste of the continuation of the rebooted series. Here, we can tell you just that.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Dates and Times

In our pre-load guide, we went over important dates for the beta like when you can start downloading it, when it can be accessible, and when it ends. These are some important things to know.

Weekend One

September 16 – 17 PlayStation early access

September 18 – 20 PlayStation open beta

Weekend Two

September 22 – 23 Crossplay early access

September 24 – 26 Crossplay open beta

Weekend One is an exclusive beta period for PlayStation players. Early access times are for those who pre-ordered the game. They will also have access to Weekend Two which happens the week after the first wave concludes.

It also does not matter which version of the game you decide to get. As long as you simply pre-order the game, even the standard editions, you should have the ability to get into the early access periods.

As for times, you should expect the beta to go live at 10 AM PST / 12 PM CT / 1 PM EST. It should also apply to the dates that extend to all players regardless of pre-order status. Just convert the values to your time zones if necessary.

Finally, you should know that while playing the beta, there will be things you can unlock during this time that will be transferred to your profile when the full game releases later in October. It’ll be a good way to get a head start and also delve into the deep customization that this game is looking to offer.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.