PSA: You Can Still Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2, Here’s How

If you’re looking to do the work, you’ll be able to slide cancel once more in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Infinity Ward has removed slide canceling from Modern Warfare 2 in an attempt to even the playing field, but as always, the community has found a way to perform the maneuver in the sequel despite the developer’s efforts. After turning off a few different settings and doing a few gymnastics on your keyboard or controller, you’ll be able to utilize this excellent tactic to get the jump on your enemies once more.

Popular streamer Shotzzy has found a way to break the movement during the beta period of the game. He’s found a fairly easy way to bring this movement type back, and all it requires is a few setting swaps in the main menu, as well as a bit of practice so you can start slide canceling once more.

As he shows in the video above, you’re going to need to make your way into Settings and make your way down to the Gameplay segment where you’ll find the option to swap Weapon Mount Activation to ADS. After you’ve done this, you’ll want to head to Advanced, move to the Movement Behaviors, and turn Grounded Mantle, Automatic Airborne Mantle, and Automatic Ground Mantle to OFF.

Once you have done this, you’ll want to practice this specific movement setup, where you’ll Sprint, Slide, Aim Down Sights, and Jump, which will bring your character to a halt, and give you the chance to stop your enemy in their tracks. This is very similar to how slide canceling was performed in Modern Warfare 2019 and Warzone, just with some extra steps. You’ll also be able to do this if you are holding onto your Sidearm, but you’ll want to swap your weapon while you begin the process of sliding to make this more effective.

As the release of this title creeps ever closer, you’ll need to be prepared for everything coming your way. While you may be looking to find some of the more unique skins in the Multiplayer aspect, you’ll also find that the campaign offers a generally great experience for some familiar faces. While this may be a reboot of sorts, some things just never change.

Creeping and sneaking through the story mode, you’ll also want to make sure that you’re ready for anything. If you’re looking to clear all of the achievements or trophies that the game holds, you’ll need to know the safe codes for the ‘Alone’ mission, as well as all of the answers for the Valeria interrogation sequence. Make sure you’re ready for anything before this game launches, especially if you’re planning on trying out the New Zealand Trick to get in a bit early.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 26th, 2022