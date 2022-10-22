All Valeria Interrogation Answers and Outcomes in Modern Warfare II

Fans of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are able to experience a brand-new campaign before the title’s full multiplayer becomes available. As they make their way through the campaign, they’ll eventually meet Valeria around halfway into the game’s story, during the mission El Sin Nombre. She’ll interrogate Soap, asking him about various events surrounding the campaign. The player won’t be able to lie very easily during her interrogation, but there’s a surprising amount of wiggle room when it comes to answers they can give. Players interested in knowing the full story will want to know all possible interrogation answers given to Valeria.

All Possible Answers to give Valeria During Her Interrogation in Modern Warfare II

When answering Valeria, you don’t actually have to worry too much about making the right decision every time. If you do not confirm a “wrong” answer, you’ll get a second chance to pick the correct one. This will usually be indicated by Valeria asking if you’re sure about what you said. This leads to a very simple interrogation, especially if you know exactly what to choose every time.

Here are all questions alongside their possible answers:

Who attacked us? Wrong Answers : Cartel/Rivals or Mexican Army. Choosing these options will lead to Valeria asking if you’re sure, followed by her executing you. Correct Answer : Mexican Special Forces. The game will automatically make a checkpoint after choosing this option once, allowing you to move into the next question immediately.

Who were the outsiders helping special forces? Wrong Answers : Competitors or They work alone/Special Forces. Correct Answer : American PMCs.

Who leads Shadow Company? Wrong Answers : Ghost or Alejandro Vargas. Something to note is that Valeria will warn you if you pick Ghost, saying she wants a name and not a callsign. Correct Answer : Phillip Graves.



There is one more question after these three. She will ask Soap What Graves wants, but the answer does not actually matter. Choosing Missiles, El Sin Nombre,or The Iranian will end the interrogation in the same way: Valeria has the man across from you executed and will let you continue the mission. Don’t let any mistakes deter you from your journey, as you’ll still be able to push forward and eventually make it to Modern Warfare II’s ending!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.