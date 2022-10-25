Modern Warfare 2: How to Get Hungry Jack’s Skin and Rewards

To celebrate the game’s release, Modern Warfare II‘s developers are holding special collaborations all around the world. Some of these collaborations are simple, with Little Ceasars offering unique cosmetics in exchange for purchase of a special meal. Another fast-food chain partnering with Call of Duty is Burger King, granting fans a special skin based off of the beloved Burger Town franchise from Call of Duty. While this offer is limited to specific locations, not everyone will go without this skin. Fans in Australia can get the Burger Town skin in Modern Warfare II through Hungry Jack’s, though the offer might be tough to take advantage of.

How to Participate in the Modern Warfare II Hungry Jack’s Collaboration

Like with the Burger King collaboration, Hungry Jack’s requires that fans order a special meal. This time around, you’ll need to get your hands on a Baconator combo, but you can choose between deluxe or friend chicken combos if you prefer. Unlike with Burger King, however, you’ll need to make the order through the official Hungry Jack’s mobile application. Fans without the app cannot take advantage of this offer, leaving them without the chance to obtain the Burger Town skin.

Outside of these differences, the collaboration seems exactly the same as the Burger King one. Even the Burger Town name on the skin stays the same rather than being changed into a regional-friendly variant. You’ll also get the extra hour of double XP, allowing you to use the meal to give yourself a boost when the game’s multiplayer releases in full. The rewards might seem minor for the price, but these are technically free items that come with your real-life meal. Whether you decide it’s worthwhile is up to you, but fans that participate in this collaboration will get quite a bit more than just a full stomach!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.