All 3 Modern Warfare 2 Safe Locations and Codes

As you sneak and creep your way through the Alone mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to crack a few safes to make sure that you’re adding another trophy to the list of accomplishments in the game. However, if you’re unsure what you’ll need to do to crack them open, you’ll need a bit of help from your friends.

That’s where we come into play, as we are going to dive deep into where you’ll be able to locate these safes, as well as all of the codes you’ll need to become an expert safe cracker. To become the Gentleman Thief you’ve always planned to be, we’ve prepared all of the safe combinations and locations in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 El Sin Nombre Safe Code

As you make your way into Diego’s room during the El Sin Nombre mission, you’ll find the first safe hiding inside a cupboard in the room. You would normally never think to search here, so you will want to search everywhere shortly for all of the remaining safes. As you approach this safe, make sure that you’ve got the safe code memorized. You’ll need to input the following to unlock it:

Safe Combination: 02-02-80

Modern Warfare 2 Alone Safe Codes

As you creep into the Alone mission, you’ll need to be on the search for the final two safes to unlock this achievement. When moving into the Coffee Shop, you’ll want to make a detour into the Manager’s Office. As you search throughout this room, make sure you’re paying attention to the floor near the desk, where you’ll find the second safe. Input this safe code to unlock it:

Safe Combination: 10-10-80

One more safe to go, soldier. As you approach the El Maistro Garage, you may be wondering why the building is inaccessible. Well, you’ll need to employ your sneaking skills and make your way under the garage door so you can access the office. Once you are inside, you’ll find the third and final safe waiting for you to pick it open. Input this final code to unlock it:

Safe Combination: 37-60-80

Now that you’ve done that, you’ll hear the familiar chime of a trophy or achievement being unlocked. Congratulations on completing another task on the long list of Trophies and Achievements to earn in the game! As long as your game isn’t crashing, make sure to check into our Modern Warfare 2 Guide Section to prepare yourself for the ending you could never have expected.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available on October 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.