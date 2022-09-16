Is Modern Warfare 2 Down? Here’s How to Check Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Server Status

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is live now on for early access PlayStation players. If you are curious why you can’t get into the beta or if you want to find out if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down, we’ve got you covered. Here is how to check if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down.

How to Check if the Modern Warfare 2 Servers Are Down

First off, if you are struggling with logging into the Modern Warfare 2 beta, you must know that the beta for September 16, 2022, is live at 10am PT, 12pm CT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK, and 7pm CEST. But, once the servers go live, if they ever crash, here is how to check it.

The first place you want to visit to determine if the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 servers are down is Activision Support. Once you are on this site, you can select Modern Warfare 2 from the drop-down and scroll to see if the servers are active and on which platforms.

Unfortunately, since Modern Warfare 2 isn’t officially out yet, you’ll need to rely on a third-party server checker like Down Detector. This site takes user input to determine if any Call of Duty servers are down.

So, whether you are trying to hop in to experience the new third-person modes or you want to play the new Prisoner Rescue game mode, make sure the servers are up first. The last thing you want is to blame yourself for any Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 server problems.

Speaking of problems, if you are looking for more Modern Warfare 2 solutions, guides, and news, visit our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page. We’ve got guides on how to unlock Dead Silence, what multiplayer maps are new and returning, and much more.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.