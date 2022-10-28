Modern Warfare 2: How to Fix Stuck on Installing

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II certainly has a fair share of error codes and working out how to quickly fix them can be extremely beneficial. There are some that can be fixed with ease and others that can take a little time to iron out the fixes fully. There are a lot of common connection errors and solutions which can be found easily through some research. Although some players have been instead experiencing issues with getting stuck on ‘installing’ the experience in-game. This article will take you through How to fix the “stuck on installing” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the Stuck on Installing Error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Firstly, in order to fix the error press the ‘options’ button on the PlayStation controller and then exit the menu that appears. This should fix the error for you. The Stuck on Installing error generally is tied to the PlayStation console more than others. In turn, Infinity Ward went about informing players how to fix the issue that they were facing. An update was rolled out which addressed the glitch although some have still been experiencing it.

For other platforms such as Xbox, it is likely that another fix will be to go through the same process by pressing the start buttons (three horizontal lines) on the controller and then similarly backing out of the menu again. Another method you could try if those don’t work is to fully reboot the game which will be the catalyst for a fresh start-up to fix the issue. Whether you are wanting to get into the game to start playing through all of the campaign missions or simply want to hop into multiplayer — these steps should fix the ‘stuck on installing’ error.

The best way to make sure you aren’t going to encounter as many errors is to always make sure you have the game updated to the most recent version. Even if that is a client-side update, you’ll still want to make sure you install it as quickly as possible.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022