How to Turn on Third Person in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty is a series known for pushing the boundaries of a first-person shooter game, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is bringing the third-person view into the game.

Aside from being a great way to look at your Operator of choice, third-person view has the capacity to really throw off the competitive nature of the game. But, Infinity Ward knows what they are doing; here is everything you need to know about the third-person view in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Turn On Third Person in Modern Warfare 2

If you are nervous about the third-person view being added to Modern Warfare 2, don’t worry. The third-person view is only usable in dedicated playlists. That means that in standard playlists, the third-person view cannot be toggled on and off.

Get ready for a whole new P-O-V on how you C-O-D 🔥 Third-Person Mode comes to Call of Duty with dedicated playlists, offering a new tactical way to play Multiplayer. #CODNext #ModernWarefare2 pic.twitter.com/FBQ0MD4qLl — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

This is great news for all fans of Call of Duty. If third person was allowed in every game mode, Modern Warfare 2 would quickly become unbalanced. Third person allows the player to see a lot more and therefore react quicker than any first person player could.

So, to recap, the third person view in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can only be turned on in specific playlists. In these playlists, you’ll play games where all the players are playing in the third person view. In every other playlist type, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will remain an FPS game.

If you are interested in checking out every new piece of information you can about Modern Warfare 2, visit our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page. We have information on all of the tactical equipment and field upgrades, how to pre-load the beta, and much more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 22, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs, via Steam and Battle.net.