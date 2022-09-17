You might have gone a couple of generations of Call of Duty without playing their latest release, and wind up confused after you pick up a copy of Modern Warfare 2. What are these abilities, new gameplay mechanics, and field upgrades available now to players? You might find yourself asking what some of these crazy improvements are, and while some are self-explanatory, it might not seem as clear when you try some out on the battlefield, namely Battle Rage, which, beyond huffing a mystery gas and getting angry, doesn’t suggest much else. What Does Battle Rage Do in Modern Warfare 2? Read on to find out!

What Does Battle Rage Do in Modern Warfare 2?

Battle Rage is a Field Upgrade you can add to your loadout, which you can use with the R1+L1 buttons on PlayStation, or RB+LB buttons on Xbox, to give you a boost to several forms of endurance in battle. Battle Rage speeds up your health regen, and lets you use your Tactical Sprint more frequently. This can even increase your resistance to the effects of tactical weapons such as the Flash/Stun/Tear Gas grenades, or the Shock Stick, preventing you from otherwise being stunned, incapacitated, or hindered.

The uses of Battle Rage are beneficial, such as when backed into a corner while the enemy tries to flush you out with their grenades. You can use this either to escape to a more advantageous position or turn the tides against your opponents and wipe the floor with them thanks to your increased speed and durability. It’s effectively the adrenaline shot, with a medium recharge rate, so use it sparingly, get yourself out of a sticky situation, and get back on top to boldly dominate the battlefield.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.