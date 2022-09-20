The Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

Among the many weapons available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the M4 Assault Rifle will be one of the first you will be able to modify. But what are the best attachments, perks, and overall setup to use when handling the weapon? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to bring the most out of what is considered one of the game’s top weapons, here’s the best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

The Best M4 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Best Attachments for the M4 Assault Rifle + Secondary, Tactical, and Lethal

To bring out the best of your M4 Assault Rifle, we recommend that you make use of the Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai barrel, as it will increase the weapon’s hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, overall range, and recoil control, thus improving the weapons overall utility, while also allowing you to excel in both close and mid-long range scenarios.

After that, we recommend that you make use of the 4 MW Laser Box, to further increase your overall precision, although at the cost of having a laser give away your position. If the laser is really that bothersome to you, using the FGS Sharkfin 90 in place of the 4MW Laser Box can also work great. For the third attachment spot, we recommend the use of the Cronen Mini Red Dot for increased precision and overall smoothness.

To finish our build, we recommend that you make use of the 45- Sound Mag to increase your overall Ammo and that of the Echoline GS-X Suppressor, which will allow you to perform fast kills while staying virtually undetected in most scenarios.

To recap, here are the best attachments for the M4 Assault Rifle:

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Barrel: Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai

Tempus Hightower 20′ Bai Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Magazine: 45- Sound Mag

When talking about our Tactical and Lethal equipment picks, our main recommendation will be the use of a set featuring the always reliable and must-have Flash or Stun Gradades, paired with the use of either a Thermite, Frag Granade, or Throwing Knife, the latter of which can be an absolute menace when used correctly.

Best Perks and Field Upgrades

When using the M4 as your primary weapon, we recommend that you make use of the Base Perks Double Time and Battle Hardened. The perks are our main choices as the former will increase your movement speed and overall mobility, while the latter will lower the effectiveness of Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks, while also making you immune to Snapshot Grenades. Using Overkill can also work well, but it is not recommended, as doing so will mean giving up on one of the passives.

For your Bonus and Ultimate Perks, we recommend that you use Fast Hands, for its increase in reloading + weapon switching speed, and Ghost, as the latter will make you undetectable when facing radars, UAVs, and Heartbeat sensors.

Among the Field Upgrades, our main choices will be the use of either Dead Silent or Battle Rage, as both will massively increase your offensive prowess by either increasing your stealth capabilities (Dead Silent) or increasing your overall projectile damage and health/stamina regeneration speed (Battle Rage). If you still haven’t unlocked either of the above, we recommend the use of either Portable Radar or Trophy System.

To recap, here are the best Perks and Field Upgrades to equip when using the M4 Assault Rifle:

Base Perks: Double Time + Battle Hardened

Double Time + Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Field Upgrades: Dead Silent / Battle Rage / Portable Radar / Trophy System

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.