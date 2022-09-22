The Best Perks in Modern Warfare 2, Ranked

Perks are some of the most useful elements that you can come across in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Now, almost all of the perks that you’ll be seeing in the game are returning perks in Modern Warfare 2. Your choice of perks will heavily affect your overall playstyle, so knowing which one to choose from a huge list is very important.

There are a few things you need to remember while selecting your perks in the game. There are three basic perk types that you will come across. The first type is known as a base perk, the second is a bonus perk, and the third is known as the ultimate perk. You will be able to select a total of four perks for your loadout, but only your base perks will be active from the beginning of the game.

As you progress through the match, you will be able to unlock your bonus and ultimate perks by scoring points and eliminating your enemies. These feel a lot like abilities that you would come across in games like Valorant, or even Destiny 2.

All perks in Modern Warfare 2

As mentioned above, the overall perk pool in the game is broken down into three types. Here is a list of all the perks that fall under each type along with what they do:

Base Perks

Overkill: Carry two primary weapons at the same time.

Bonus Perks

Resupply: You start every game with a bonus lethal equipment. And your equipment will recharge over 25 seconds.

Ultimate Perks

High Alert: Your vision pulses if you’re spotted by an enemy player.

Your vision pulses if you’re spotted by an enemy player. Ghost: You’re invisible to enemy UAVs, portable radars, and heartbeat sensors.

These are all the perks that you will find in Modern Warfare 2. When it comes to picking the best perks, it will highly depend on your playstyle. For example, if you like being sneaky like a ninja, your go-to perks would be Tracker, Scavenger, Spotter, and Ghost. Alternatively, if you like playing the role of a tank, Battle Hardened, E.O.D, Focus and Survivor would be some of the perks worth looking at.

Feel free to try out multiple perk combinations and see what you come up with. Given that all of them have such diverse usage in the game, you might be surprised with the results you see!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.