The Best Lethal Equipment in Modern Warfare 2, Ranked

Just like any other shooter game, you will find a decent selection of lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 2. For the uninitiated, lethal equipment are the ones that you can use to kill your enemy. While tactical equipment can easily help you effortlessly enter and clear contested areas, or provide you with cover, lethal equipment supplement your weapons, allowing you to bag a few easy kills and contribute towards your killstreak! And Modern Warfare 2 wouldn’t be a Call of Duty game if it didn’t have any lethal equipment involved.

The game is still in its beta stages so there’s always a chance that new equipment will be added to the list once the game goes live completely. But for now, there are only 9 pieces of lethal equipment for you to choose from, for your loadout. Here are our top picks of the best lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 2.

Top 5 Lethal Equipment Pieces in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Frag Grenade: This is the classic grenade that you will come across in each and every shooter that’s been released to date. Just like in the previous Call of Duty games, you will be able to cook the grenade before throwing it. Molotov Cocktail: This item explodes and sets the floor on fire. This item can be used to keep the enemy from entering into areas or can be used to effectively trap enemies. C4: Remotely triggered explosives that can help you set traps. Drill Charge: This lethal equipment is rather interesting. You can use it to penetrate walls, and damage any enemies who might be hiding behind those walls. This is a brand new item and is bound to yield some really interesting strategies that revolve around it. Proximity Knife: A throwable knife that is lethal on impact. The best part about this is that you will be able to retrieve this knife, upon kills.

Other than these five pieces of lethal equipment in Modern Warfare 2, there are four other pieces of equipment that you will come across in the game. These are as follows:

Claymore

Sticky Grenade

Thermite

Proximity Mine.

That concludes the list of all lethal equipment pieces that you will come across in the game. These are our picks for now, but feel free to try out the other pieces as well and see which one fits your playstyle the best. We’ll update this list if there’s any new equipment added to the game in the coming few days. Since the game is still in its beta stages, here are the solutions to some of the common connectivity errors you might face in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.