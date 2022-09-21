The Best Tactical Equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Ranked

An entire range of tactical equipment is set to make a return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although the game is still in its beta stages, you can rest assured that the tactical equipment that you’ll see in the beta will be in the final release as well. Now, tactical equipment can’t really kill an enemy in the game. However, they can be used to set up ambushes or can help maim the enemy in certain ways, allowing easy kills.

Not all tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will appeal to you. But given that all of them have their own unique abilities, you might want to give them all a spin. That said, here are our picks for the best tactical equipment in the game thus far.

Top 5 Tactical Equipment pieces in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Flash Grenade: This equipment will always be the safest choice in each and every shooting game. Upon detonation, this grenade blinds and deafens targets, allowing you to enter and clear contested territory quickly. Decoy Grenade: Use this grenade to simulate gunfire and movement to confuse the enemy and the enemy radar. Can be used as bait to effectively lure the enemy into an ambush. Stun Grenade: This one is quite similar to the Flash Grenade but instead of blinding and deafening them, it slows down the movement of your enemy and hinders their aiming. Stim: This piece of equipment will heal you to full health over two seconds. You can also fire a weapon with one hand while using this tactical equipment but the weapon choices might be limited. Smoke Grenade: This grenade detonates and creates a smokescreen granting you some good cover. Interestingly enough, this smoke screen prevents automatic targetting systems from spotting you as well.

That concludes our list of the best tactical equipment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Apart from the ones mentioned above, here are some of the other equipment you will find in the game:

Spotter Scope

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Grenade

Shock Stick

Gas Grenade

For now, these are the 10 tactical equipment that you will come across in Modern Warfare 2 during the Crossplay Open Beta. We’ll update this list as and when more equipment is added to the game if at all they’re added to the game! While these might not directly help you rack up those killstreaks in the game, pair them up with weapons like the Lachmann Sub and you’ll be adding to your body count in Modern Warfare 2 in no time!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.