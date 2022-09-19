Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s Gunsmith mechanic allows players to fully customize their weapons, from the barrel all the way to the rear grip. But, although you will be able to unlock the functionality very early, you will need to work a little harder if you plan on unlocking all customization slots and attachments. Now, with that said, and in order to allow you to bring the most out of your favorite weapons, here’s how to unlock new weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock New Attachments in Modern Warfare 2

You can unlock new attachments for your weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by leveling it up, as each level gained will reward you with a different attachment. You can check out an example of it in the image below, which showcases some of the attachments that can be unlocked by leveling up the M4 Assault Rifle.

It is important to point out that after leveling up a gun to a certain point you will be able to unlock new receivers/weapons, each featuring its own attachment tree. You can check out all unlockable attachments, as well as all unlockable receivers by going to the Armory, selecting your weapon of choice, and then heading to Progression.

How to Unlock New Weapons in MW2

Currently, there are two ways in which players can unlock new weapons in MW2, the first, which we mentioned above, can be done by leveling up your weapon, which will in turn unlock new weapons and receivers. The other way to unlock new guns can be done by, in true Call of Duty fashion, increasing your rank (leveling up) in the game.

Together with many weapons, gaining levels in the game will also reward you with stickers, perks, equipment, new killstreaks, and field upgrades. You can check out which level will unlock each weapon by opening your profile tab and then going to Progression.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2022