Weapon Platforms Explained in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 feels familiar while bringing in brand new things like Weapon Platforms. With a brand new Gunsmith 2.0, there are a few extra confusing systems like Weapon Platforms that needs some extra explaining. Here are what Weapon Platforms are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What are Weapon Platforms in Modern Warfare 2?

If you thought Weapon Platforms were a new way for each individual weapon to have its own social media and voice in the public eye, you’d be wrong. Sorry to burst that bubble. Weapon Platforms in Modern Warfare 2 are a brand new way to unlock new weapons and attachments.

Weapon Platforms can easily be understood as weapon family trees. If you go to the Gunsmith, once you have unlocked creating a custom loadout, and tab over to Progression, you will see that weapon’s Weapon Platform. Other weapons will branch up and down from the weapon you are looking at. And the weapons in the Weapon Platform can range from any class—assault rifle, SMG, LMG, and more.

The reason why Weapon Platforms are a cool new edition to Modern Warfare 2 is that as you use your weapon, you will unlock other weapons in the Weapon Platform. That makes the game more rewarding, but the best part is that attachments unlocked on one gun apply to all of the guns included on the Weapon Platform.

With Weapon Platforms, unlocking all of the attachments for each weapon is made a lot easier and less grindy. Now, players can focus on crafting the best weapon and building up their K/D ratio instead of worrying about which gun has the best attachments.

If you’re looking for more of the best Modern Warfare 2 coverage out there, visit our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 page.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.