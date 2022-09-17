While there are many things to look forward to in new Call of Duty games, knowing our K/D ratio is something many of us take pride in. The higher it is, the more formidable you are. Checking that stat was always kind of weird after Ghosts, though. So, in Modern Warfare 2, here’s how you can check your K/D ratio to get an understanding of your overall performance in the game in terms of stats.

How to Check Your K/D Ratio and Stats in Modern Warfare 2

As the game is entering its beta phase, you can’t outright check your overall K/D ratio. This might come as a disappointment as this game will most likely take up your entire weekend and next weekend. You’ll easily be able to hit the level caps and unlock all sorts of new gadgets and attachments to customize your loadout with.

With all that is currently offered in the beta, you’d hope that you can see how well you perform in-game. There’s a caveat to that, though. While you are not able to check your lifetime K/D ratio, you can check that stat after each match. Note that the K/D you see will only be of that match you just played.

Perhaps there will be something similar to the Overwatch 2 beta’s “thank you for playing” emails that Activision-Blizzard sent out. In that email, they showed you your final K/D ratio, total kills, healing, and damage received. It would be nice to know how well you did in the beta since that stat is so important to a lot of players.

It’ll be more likely that viewing your lifetime K/D ratio will be something you can see once the full retail version of the game comes out. Every other CoD game had a feature that listed all sorts of fun lifetime stats to look at and compare with other people. For now, it’s only on a game-by-game basis.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC.