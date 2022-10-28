Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a wide array of weapons, each featuring its own strengths and weaknesses, as well as its own list of available attachments. But how can you unlock new guns in the game? Now, in order to answer that, as well as help you to get your ideal arsenal of weapons as fast as possible, here’s how to unlock new guns in Modern Warfare 2, as well as an overview of the game’s Weapon Platforms.

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Platforms Explained: How to Unlock New Guns

In Modern Warfare 2, players are able to unlock new weapons and attachments by leveling up their guns to certain levels. With that said, that can be done thanks to the game’s new Progression Platform system, which gives each series of weapons a platform, featuring its own series of unlockable weapons.

An example of it can be seen in the image below, where we can see that leveling up the M4 Assult Rifle to level 13 will unlock the 556 Icarus, which will then unlock the M16 Assault Rifle when you level it up to level 13. The same can be said for the weapons located in the lower half, as reaching level 13 with the M4 will unlock the FTAC Recon. While leveling the FTAC Recon to level 16 will unlock the FSS Hurricane.

While on the Platform screen, you will also be able to see each weapon’s track, which will reveal the attachments players will unlock while leveling them up. In the image below, you can see that leveling the M4 to level 2 will reward us with a new Optic attachment.

In order to check out each weapon’s Progression Platform, all you need to do is open the Gunsmith and then open the tab by clicking on its respective button, highlighted above the modification tab.

How to Increase the Level of Your Weapons in Modern Warfare 2

You can increase the level of your weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 by performing kills and assisting with them during matches.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022