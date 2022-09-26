The M16 assault rifle is one of the few burst fire rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Mastering a weapon like this takes time and skill. Besides the right attachments to get the desired output. That is why we will show you the best M16 loadout available so you can start using the burst fire beast as intended.

The Best M16 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

To get the best out of this weapon, players will use the 45-Round Magazine. The standard 30-Round Magazine will not be enough if players face many opponents or miss a few shots. Missing a single click with this weapon means wasting three bullets, so players can go through a mag quickly if they are not careful.

For the Under-barrel slot, players must use the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. This grip will help with the weapon’s recoil control and hip fire accuracy, at the expense of some aim down sight speed and hip walking speed.

For the Muzzle, we recommend players equip the Forge-Tac Castle Comp. This Muzzle attachment will improve the vertical and horizontal recoil of the weapon at the expense of some aiming stability and aiming down-sight speed.

For the Optic attachment, users should pick the SZ Lonewolf Optic. This optic offers a clear line of sight, and its low magnification makes it easier to track enemies while shooting at them. If players feel comfortable going for targets at long ranges, they could use an optic like the Schlager 4x or the HMW-20.

For Stocks, players will be using the Corio Precio Factory. This stock will improve the weapon’s recoil control and aiming stability at the cost of movement and aim down-sight speed.

Even though the M16 is a burst rifle, after a couple of clicks, players can lose track of their targets. This is why we recommend all these attachments that help with recoil control and stability.

Your loadout should look like this:

Maganize: 45-Round Magazine

Under-barrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Optic: SZ Lonewolf Optic

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players can use either Stun Grenades or Medical Syringes. For Lethals, players can go for the Frag Grenades or the other options available. We recommend using Medical Syringes because players have to be accurate to win engagements with this rifle. Many players can find themselves badly injured after a small gunfight, so having Medical Syringes can allow players to recover for their next engagements.

Perk and Field Upgrades

For Basic perks, players must use Double Time and Scavenger. The former will allow players to move faster by doubling the tactical sprint duration and increasing the players’ crouch movement speed, while the latter lets players get ammo from fallen enemies.

For the Bonus perk, we recommend players use Quick Fix. This perk will trigger health regeneration immediately after killing players. If players feel like the Medical Syringes are enough, they should pick either Fast Hands or Cold-Blooded.

For Ultimate Perks, players will pick Ghost. This perk will make players undetectable by UAVs, portable radars, and even heartbeat sensors.

For the Field Upgrade slot, players will need to pick Dead Silence. This Field Upgrade will allow players to move through the map silently for a limited time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. If you are looking for more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.