How to Unlock the Lachmann-556 in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is experiencing large player numbers and the multiplayer maps are being rushed to as always. Of course, before delving into your selected multiplayer mode you will likely be spending a lot of time preparing a loadout to decimate your foes with when you make your entrance into the game. Different weapons can be unlocked along the way as you progress through the game, this guide article will take you through how to unlock the Lachmann-556 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Unlocking the Lachmann-556 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

At the moment, there is only one specific way that you can unlock the Lachmann-556. There is not a clear progression pathway/level as of yet that will allow you to get this weapon. It will stay locked unless you utilize this very specific method. Firstly, you will need to unlock the ability to create your custom loadouts. This can be done by simply playing a match and by that point you should be able to create your own custom loadouts afterward.

Next, equip the ‘Expedite 12’ shotgun in your primary weapon slot. After that, equip a perk package such as ‘Deadeye’ that has the ‘Overkill’ perk active. It should be noted that it does not matter in which way you perform these steps first. When you have both the ‘Expedite 12’ weapon and the ‘Overkill’ perk equipped, you should notice that the Lachman-556 suddenly appears as your secondary weapon. You will be able to access the gunsmith for this weapon similar to other weapons in the experience. It is likely that over time, the main method of unlocking the Lachmann-556 will be added.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released very soon on October 28 for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.