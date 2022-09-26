Modern Warfare 2 SMG Tier List: The Best Submachine Guns in Modern Warfare 2, Ranked

The Submachine Gun (SMG) is typically on the stronger side when it comes to the meta in Call of Duty games. They’re fast, versatile, and can oftentimes outclass their mid-ranged counterpart, the Assault Rifle. As we approach the next generation of CoD, they are still a force to be reckoned with. In terms of Modern Warfare 2, what is the best SMG in the game, or better yet, what would a tier list look like with all those we know so far? We can provide just that.

Best SMG Tier List in Modern Warfare 2

From the beta, there were only three guns to choose from, giving us an idea of how SMGs would play in the game. Here they are, ranked.

1. Lachmann Sub

The MP5 of this game is such a monster. This kind of gun, in general, has always been at the top of the ranks in every CoD iteration. It’s accurate, fast, and can mow down opponents with ease at short and mid ranges.

With a proper setup, you can easily get killstreaks and scorestreaks to further turn the tide in a multiplayer match. The Lachmann is definitely going to be a problem when the game fully releases. It’ll equally be such a satisfying killing machine for the wielder.

2. FSS Hurricane

Before you were able to create a custom loadout, you have to use one of the few presets that the game gave you. If you weren’t using the Assault class with the M4, you were most likely using the Phantom-Rusher preset with the throwing knife, Dead Silence Field Upgrade, and most importantly, the FSS Hurricane.

Even without the attachments the game preselected for you, this gun is almost as good as the Lachmann. Sporting a decent mag size and firepower, it even gave the M4 a run for its money. This is the standard-issue SMG for Modern Warfare 2, meaning it’s an overall good gun with little downsides to it (if there even are any).

3. Fennec 45

Last, but not surprising at the least is the Fennec 45. Sad days ahead for the Vector fans out there. This gun sounds amazing, especially with that high rate of fire. However, even with the extremely fast TTK in the game, this gun underperformed. With how violent it sounded, it felt more like a peashooter with too much kickback.

Why use a gun that takes half a clip to kill one person when you can use one that does everything better? Unless you want a challenge, by all means, go for it. Hopefully, when MW2 releases later this October, the underperforming guns are properly brought up to snuff so everything feels fun and impactful.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.