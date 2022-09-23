Are you still looking for the best Lachmann Sub loadout? Well, your search ends here. We will show you what attachments will help you win those clutch moments when precision and a superior movement speed are all you need to excel.

The Best Lachmann Sub Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

The Lachmann Sub is an SMG capable of great things in close quarters, so in this guide, we will be looking to improve its movement speed, bullet velocity, and everything within our reach to make it as effective as possible in short-range engagements.

For the barrel attachment, we recommend players equip the L38 Falcon 226MM Barrel to improve the weapons’ aim down sight speed along with a faster movement speed, at the cost of some recoil control and bullet velocity.

Along with this barrel, players must equip the SA Schalldämpfer 99. This suppressor will improve the weapon’s bullet velocity, recoil control, recoil smoothness, and even sound suppression, the latter making the gun quieter than others. All this is at the expense of some aim down sight speed, aiming stability, and aiming walking speed.

For the under-barrel slot, players will equip the VX Pineapple Vert Grip. This attachment will help with the gun’s hip fire recoil control and accuracy, besides the improvement to the aim walking steadiness, all this at the cost of some hip walking speed and aim down sight speed.

For the magazine attachment, we recommend players pick the 40-Round Mag. This will give players plenty of ammo to go through multiple enemies without reloading mid-gunfight. If players feel like they’re running out of ammo too quickly, they can also go for the 50-Round Drum.

For the Stock attachment slot, we recommend you go for the No Stock option. This stock option will improve the players’ movement speed and the weapon’s aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and hip recoil control.

To sum up, these are the best attachments for the Lachmann Sub:

Barrel : L38 Falcon 226MM Barrel

: L38 Falcon 226MM Barrel Muzzle : SA Schalldämpfer 99

: SA Schalldämpfer 99 Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Magazine : 40-Round Mag

: 40-Round Mag Under-barrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip.

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, we recommend players use the Medical Syringe and a Frag grenade. The former allows players to regenerate to maximum health in two seconds while being able to hip-fire their weapon. The Frag grenade will be great when clearing a building with multiple enemies.

Perks and Field Upgrades

For Perks, players should go for the Double Time and Scavenger Combo. These two perks will allow players to move across the map quickly while gathering ammo from fallen enemies, avoiding running out of ammo mid-match.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players should go for the Resupply and Ghost options. The former allows players to spawn with an additional lethal, and it will also recharge both tactical and lethal equipment after 25 seconds. Ghost will make players undetectable by UAVs, portable radars, and heart sensors.

For the Field Upgrade slot, players can use Dead Silence, letting them sneak behind enemy lines and ambush enemies when they least expect it. Players could also pick the Battle Rage Field Upgrade, but the Medical Syringe already helps players when they need to recover health quickly.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X. If you are looking for more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty Twitter page.