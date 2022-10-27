Simon “Ghost” Riley is perhaps one of the most iconic and recognizable characters in the Call of Duty franchise. He’s been brought back as an Operator or skin for many CoD games since the original Modern Warfare games. Now that he’s back in the reboot of the series, how will we be able to unlock Ghost in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2? Check out below.

How to Unlock Ghost in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

The legendary Operator is only available as part of the Vault Edition of the game. Whether you pre-order the game between now and whenever the game launches in your region is up to you. He’s not locked behind a pre-order like the PlayStation-exclusive Oni Operator.

Luckily, Operators in Call of Duty games are just glorified skins. They will not provide any sort of benefits or disadvantages. Think of them like glorified appearances. If customizing your looks sounds appearance, then the contents within the Vault Edition will be worth it. If you’re in it just to play the game and unlock attachments and such, you can do that too.

Although Ghost is one of the more iconic characters in the game, you won’t really get to see his character models unless you play the game in the third-person or you get a bunch of sneak executions. He’ll have his own quips too if he’s throwing out a frag, semtex, or deploying some kind of gadget.

Of course, the deal only becomes sweeter when you can also use Operators in other game modes like the upcoming DMZ mode, Spec Ops, and raids. Also, borrowing from previous games in the series, you can most likely use your unlocked content when Warzone 2.0 launches later in the year.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022