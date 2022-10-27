Operators are the skins of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and some look a lot cooler than others. There are currently 23 Operators in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to flex on your foes, one of the best Operators to get is Soap. Here is how to unlock Soap in Modern Warfare 2.

How to Unlock Soap in Modern Warfare 2

While some Operators are unlocked by completing a certain mission during the Campaign, others are locked behind a paywall. To rock the Ghost and Soap bromance in multiplayer, you need to purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition.

That’s right, the only way to unlock Soap in Modern Warfare 2 is to purchase the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. Soap is currently locked in the Red Team 141 Operator Pack which is only accessible through the Vault Edition. This edition is USD $30 more than the base game and does include a fair amount of bonus content.

It is a shame to see the best characters in the Modern Warfare 2 franchise get locked behind a paywall. And while it isn’t necessarily a pay-to-win problem, since Operators only serve as cosmetic, it is still a bummer that players need to pay to play as their favorite Operators.

Hopefully, sometime in the near future, the Red Team 141 Operator Pack will be a standalone DLC available at a discounted price, but for now, you have to buy the Vault Edition to play as Soap in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

More Operator skins will become available as time goes on. There is already a new Burger Town Operator skin up for grabs. As new Operators become available, the chances of getting Soap increase. As Infinity Ward experiments with what Operators players have access to and how to unlock them, we hope for another way to unlock Soap in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.