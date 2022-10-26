How to Get the Burger Town Operator Skin in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has some incredible Operator skins and wearing them will always ensure you are getting the attention you rightly deserve on the battlefield. There is even a specific skin related to Burker King and you won’t want to miss out on getting it and in turn, learn how to get the Burger King rewards. There are a few things you’ll have to do in order to acquire the skin and — without specific information — you may be looking around a lot for how to grab it. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to get the Burger Town Operator skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Getting the Burger Town Operator Skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

In order to get the Burget Town operator skin you will have to buy the Modern Warfare II meal from Burger King. One of the best ways to ensure your local chain is participating in the event is to simply ask in person or phone them up and check with them. Along with the skin, there will also be a double XP reward given to you for an hour. There is of course an advantage with getting the meal since you will be on the way to level up a lot faster than others for some time.

After you manage to buy the Modern Warfare II meal, all you’ll have to do is redeem the code following the instructions which come with the meal. The codes can be redeemed through the official Call of Duty website through the redeem code section. You’ll be donning your Burger Town operator skin in no time after booting up the game.

Is the Burger King Modern Warfare 2 Meal Available in Every Country?

Unfortunately, the meal itself is only available in select regions and locations. For example, it isn’t available in the USA and instead can be obtained in places such as Spain and France. There are a large range of countries where the meal is indeed able to be acquired but the best way to check is by phoning your local Burger King chain.

There are quite a number of food-related rewards for the game with people already learning how to get a Hungry Jack’s skin for the experience. This is a nice alternative to the Burger King reward if you’re not able to get it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for release on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.