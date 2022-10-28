Farah became a fan favorite with the Modern Warfare reboot in 2019. With her now being in the next installation of this series, she’s once again playable as an Operator. So, how do you unlock Farah Karim in Modern Warfare 2? We can answer this burning question below.

How to Unlock Farah in Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer

As of right now, she seems to be locked behind the Vault Edition of the game. This means that on top of buying the game, you’d have to buy the higher-tier version of MW2 that comes with the Ghost Legacy Pack, FJX Cinder Weapon Vault, Season 1 battle pass, and other legacy Operators. Of those legacy Operators, Farah is in that pack.

While this might be a disappointment for many, we do not have to worry about any sort of pay-to-win aspects being introduced in the game. While the other contents in the Vault Edition might be seen as being P2W, namely the weapon blueprints, those can be eventually obtainable in-game by grinding.

The Operators themselves are just glorified cosmetics. They have their own quips and voice lines when performing the several actions they can do in multiplayer, Warzone, and cooperative modes.

There will be several other Operators to choose from. If having all of them is not your biggest concern, then missing out on those who appeared in the 2019 game won’t be too big of a deal. For completionists, the locked characters might be bothersome.

Getting Operators in Modern Warfare 2 will also allow you to play as them when Warzone 2.0 comes out along with the DMZ mode. Any Operators you earned or bought in the first game won’t carry over. Even if does seem even more disappointing knowing that the characters you had in that game are now locked behind a paywall in the new one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2022