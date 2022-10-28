How to Get Orion Camo in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has a large range of camos on offer each with their own unique style that will make you stand out on any battlefield. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to showcase your fancy multiplayer camos throughout the many campaign missions on offer to you. One of the more stylized camos that you will be able to grab is the Orion camo. This article will take you through how to get the Orion Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Unlocking the Orion Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Orion camo, you will first have to unlock the Polyatomic camo for at least fifty-one of the weapons in the game. This is a large task in itself as you will have to unlock platinum for fifty-one weapons to get the Polyatomic camo. There are a lot of mastery camos that you can learn how to acquire. It should be noted that you’ll have to complete a specific Polyatomic camo challenge related to whatever weapon you are working on — this will tally up the time it takes for you to unlock the camos.

All in all, once you get through the fifty-one weapons as noted, you’ll get the Orion Camo unlocked automatically. Getting this camo could easily eat up weeks to months of your playtime so be sure to begin working on it all early when you start up the game. There isn’t any particular order of weapon sets that you have to get camos for first so this means that if you feel most comfortable working on Assault Rifles then that is a great place to start. Weapons such as Launchers and Pistols may have you putting some extra time in for them.

The Call of Duty franchise certainly knows how to keep its players dedicated to camo challenges with a ton of interesting designs to be unlocked.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022