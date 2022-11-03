Ranked Mode Coming to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023

Looks like many Modern Warfare 2 players will be getting what they have been waiting for since the game’s launch. Many gamers take their matches seriously, and some players like having an icon or title that represents their skill level. Well lucky for them, Modern Warfare 2 will be getting a ranked mode shortly.

On November 3, the official Treyarch Studios Twitter account shared some information about Modern Warfare 2’s ranked mode, and thousands of players are still commenting on the tweet. According to the tweet, Modern Warfare 2 ranked mode will come in 2023.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver:



Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅



More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

Said ranked mode will have competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, visible skill ratings, a top 250 leaderboard, and even competitive rewards. So players will have the full ranked experience when it gets implemented.

This is good news for the Call of Duty community, many players have been asking for a ranked mode, and now there is an official date for it. 2023 is a vague release date, but at least players will stop speculating regarding if it will ever come to the game.

Many gamers put a lot of worth into ranked modes, and it’s one of the many reasons why titles like Counter Strike Global Offensive and Valorant have stayed relevant since their release. A simple title or Icon next to a player’s name has been an issue of competition within communities, so Modern Warfare 2 will benefit from this when the developers implement it.

Besides the ranked skill divisions and top 250 leaderboards, many players put a lot of value into getting competitive rewards. These are one of the few ways players can brag about their rank, so do not be surprised if your teammates start to show off their cosmetic items when the game mode releases.

If you are struggling to level up on Modern Warfare 2, go to any of our Modern Warfare 2 guides and learn about the best Kastov-74u and Fennec 45 builds. These weapons will help you get the score you deserve.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022