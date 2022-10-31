Best Fennec 45 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The Fennec 45 is an SMG straight from the previous Modern Warfare and it is just as deadly in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Since the time to kill feel slightly faster in Modern Warfare 2, having a gun with a high fire rate is king. However, if you put the wrong build onto the Fennec 45 it can feel quite bad to use. That’s why we are going to go over the best Fennec 45 build to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Best Fennec 45 Build in Modern Warfare 2

With any weapon, you want to play around what it excels at. For the Fennec 45, this is a high fire rate. However, you also need to keep in mind that it has a lot of bounce which and high damage fall off. This means you will want to build it around close-range fights and hip-fire accuracy.

You’ll want to work on improving the aim-down sight speed as well as hip-fire accuracy with most attachments. Here is the build that works best:

Barrel – FTAC 8.5″ Recon

Laser – Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Underbarrel – Merc Foregrip

Magazine – Fennec Mag 45

Stock – FTAC Stock Cap

A lot of these attachments are standard practice with only the barrel and under barrel standing out as there is a different option that provides a bit faster ADS speed. The barrel provides much of the same bonuses as the shorter barrel while not taking a toll on your already short damage range.

The under-barrel grip is used to give you a bit of a chance in medium-range fights since it helps with recoil control as well as providing a bonus to your hip-fire spread. Running this build will have you shredding through enemies and getting prestige rewards in no time.

Modern Warfare 2 Fennec 45 Loadout Setup

The whole loadout with the Fennec 45 will want to be based around an aggressive playstyle. You’ll want to hit fast and get out before the enemy can even realize what has happened. Hopefully, you don’t run into stuttering issues while running this build.

For your secondary, you will want to run something quick to switch to that can take out a weak enemy. This means you will be looking toward the X13 Auto since it is a pistol that works well at close range.

Your tactical option should be stim. Not only can you use it to refresh your tactical sprint but also to quickly heal yourself after a fight. This works well with an aggressive playstyle which is what you want with the Fennec 45.

The lethal you run in this loadout really comes down to your own personal choice. Drill Charge can be quite useful at clearing a room without having to expose yourself to whoever is inside. However, any of the throwable explosives will work well.

The perks you will want to run are Double Time and Scavenger for your basic perks. Fast Hands for your bonus perk and Quick Fix for your ultimate perk. Double Time will let you move faster and Scavenger will let you restock on ammo whenever you get a kill.

Fast Hands will help you switch to your pistol even quicker as well as reload the extended mag for your Fennec 45 at a decent speed. Quick Fix is something you will need to run as it will let you begin healing as soon as you win a fight rather than having to wait for natural health regen to start.

Running this full loadout will allow you to make the most of the Fennec 45. If you are looking for other weapon builds to run, we have plenty of builds on our Modern Warfare 2 guides page.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.