Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System and Ranks Explained: How to Get Prestige Emblems and Rewards

The Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system is quite similar to the ones we’ve seen in the previous games. Although it doesn’t provide any additional gameplay benefits, it just shows how dedicated you are to the game.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare 2 Prestige system.

Modern Warfare 2 Prestige System Explained

Before we go ahead, you need to know that the Prestige system is restricted to the Multiplayer segment only. There are a total of 55 Military Ranks that you will find in the game. Leveling up through these ranks is quite easy. Moreover, leveling up in the game is directly related to the XP you earn in the game, so here’s how you can max out on your XP earnings:

Complete daily and weekly challenges.

Complete seasonal challenges.

Complete milestone challenges.

Once you hit Level 55, you will enter the Seasonal Leveling system. Once you’re in this system, you will gain one Prestige rank for every 50 levels you reach. You can do this three times, meaning you can reach up to Prestige rank 3. Going by that calculation, you will have to climb a total of 150 levels per season in order to max out your Prestige rank in the game.

For each Modern Warfare 2 Prestige rank you hit, you will gain a new emblem that will show up beside your profile name in the game. Unfortunately, there won’t be any new weapon or item unlocks for every Prestige level.

All Prestige Level Rewards

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 isn’t live yet. The very first season is scheduled to go live on November 16. So whatever rewards you stand to gain from these Prestige levels will be revealed once the season has gone live.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022