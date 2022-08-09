Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies? Explained

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is getting the attention of the gaming community as we approach closer and closer to the release date of the awaited title in the franchise. Fans are getting ready to get their craving for new Call of Duty content satisfied when this experience releases later in the year. Many people have of course been wondering though about what content the game will actually contain and if a portion of it will be the Zombies mode that the franchise is also highly known for. This guide article will take you through everything we know about if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have a Zombies mode.

Will Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Have a Zombies Mode?

As of the time of writing, there are no confirmed plans of the experience having any sort of Zombies mode. This makes sense due to the fact that the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 didn’t feature any specific Zombies mode. However, thankfully there will be alternatives for you in the experience. The developers have noted that some classic modes and a version of Spec Ops absolutely is on the cards for players which is an exciting prospect to think about.

For fans who thoroughly enjoy zombies, there is a high likelihood that the mode will return for a future title in the series because of how large the Zombies Call of Duty community is. From hunting Easter Eggs to always jumping into the modes to get higher and higher on the leaderboards for surviving against the hordes. If you are still hoping for some Zombie content alongside Modern Warfare 2, you could revisit Call of Duty: Vanguard if you’re looking for more Zombies content.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28th for the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 9th, 2022