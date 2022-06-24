Vanguard Zombies: How to Get the Ray Gun in Shi No Numa Reborn

So for Call of Duty: Vanguard you’re wanting a Ray Gun in Shi No Numa Reborn? Who wouldn’t! With the long illustrious history behind the ray gun and the sheer power of the weapon, it is always a talking point for the zombies’ community among many other important discussions and you will likely be wanting to always find out the quickest ways of obtaining the weapon. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Ray Gun in Shi No Numa Reborn within Call of Duty: Vanguard.

How To Get The Ray Gun In Shi No Numa Reborn

At the moment, the easiest way of obtaining the Ray Gun is through mystery boxes which you can spend points on to roll for a weapon as is the general way for utilizing mystery boxes. If you have played Zombies before in any Call of Duty game you will understand how these mystery boxes work; there is a random chance of you getting a certain weapon over another. However, it should be noted that your chances to get the Ray Gun will increase when you move further up the rounds so you will get it in no time!

Another way to get the Ray Gun while you’re working your way through zombie rounds is by completing the Shi No Numa main quest although this can be very time-consuming so if you’re wanting to get the Ray Gun quickly then the mystery boxes will definitely be your best bet for acquiring this fan-favorite weapon. It absolutely will be worth getting the Ray Gun in Shi No Numa, if you’re planning to hold out for a very long time in the match then having the trusty Ray Gun by your side is always excellent.

