Vanguard Zombies: How to Pack a Punch in Shi No Numa Reborn

Call of Duty: Vanguard now has an old World at War map called Shi No Numa which is more or less of a fan favorite. It is a great map that was the biggest when it debuted back in World at War. It also debuted without a Pack a Punch, since that wasn’t a thing yet. Now that Shi no Numi is in Vanguard, here is your guide to finding the Pack a Punch.

Where to Find the Pack a Punch on Shi No Numi

The original Shi No Numi map was large and confusing to get around. In Vanguard Zombies, the new Shi No Numi map is basically the same, but there is a new area at the northmost point of the map called the Dig Site. The Dig Site is where you will find the Pack a Punch on Shi No Numi.

In order to get there, you can follow the waypoints from the quest. When you are in the outside area, you’ll have a choice to go right towards the Comm Room or left towards the Storage Hut. In the middle of these options is a shed that you can head through to find the Pack a Punch. Once you’re through the shed, head into the tent to find the Pack a Punch machine.

The Pack a Punch is the best way to survive in Vanguard Zombies as it makes your weapons way stronger. If you are looking for the best ways to survive Warzone or Vanguard, check out our Vanguard guides. We cover new patch notes that include new weapons and how to get free stuff like Push Dagger. Whatever it is, we’ve got you covered. Good luck out there!

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S