How to Unlock the Push Dagger in Warzone & Vanguard

The Push Dagger is the newest melee weapon added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, joining the likes of the Marco 5 SMG and more in Season 4. Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 has a wide array of new weapons to unlock, but the Push Dagger is easily the most eye-catching of the bunch. While melee weapons aren’t exactly meta picks in Call of Duty loadouts, many players love to flex their knives and melee weapons when they have the chance. Like most new Warzone weapons, you can either buy this knife outright or unlock it via a challenge. Here’s how to get your hands on the Push Dagger in Warzone and Vanguard.

How to Unlock the Push Dagger in Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard

There are two ways to acquire this knife. The first and most straightforward method is to purchase a bundle containing it from the in-game store using COD Points. The second (and cheaper) method is to complete an unlock challenge to add it to your arsenal. The Push Dagger will be added to Warzone and Vanguard later in Season 4, so you cannot unlock it at the time of writing.

When it becomes available, you can unlock this knife in either Vanguard multiplayer or Vanguard Zombies. If you want to go the multiplayer route, then you have to get 5 melee kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times. In Zombies, you’ll have to get 100 kills with a melee weapon while surrounded by an Aether Shroud.

To make things easier in Vanguard multiplayer, you should equip a bayonet on your primary weapons to ensure an instant kill on anyone within melee range. Otherwise, you’ll have to hit an enemy twice to take them down. If you’re playing Zombies, then the best place to get the challenge finished is the new round-based Shi No Numa map.

Is the Push Dagger Worth It?

Despite its fancy appearance, the Push Dagger is still a melee weapon. It functions just like any other knife that already exists in the game, granting a one-hit kill to anyone in melee range. You’ll have to sacrifice a weapon slot to add it to your loadout, however.

Are most people going to use this weapon in legitimate matches? No. Is it still worth doing the unlock challenge to add it to your collection? Yes. Just don’t spend COD Points on the store bundle to get it unless you really want the other cosmetics that it comes with.

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific also adds a ton of new weapons to the game, not just this knife. The Marco 5 SMG and UGM-8 LMG are two of the fastest-firing weapons in their respective classes, boasting impressive mobility and speed. The Vargo-S assault rifle is also a highly mobile weapon that Warzone Pacific players are itching to get their hands on. The Sequencer Grenade, a new piece of tactical equipment, can also be acquired on the new Fortune Island map.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.